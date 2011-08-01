Katy Perry zooms past Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga to set a new record

Katy Perry has gone where no other act has gone: As “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” rises to the top of Billboard”s Mainstream Top 40 chart, her album “Teenage Dream” becomes the only album in the chart”s 19-year-history to feature five No. 1s.
“Last Friday Night” follows “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” and “E.T.” featuring Kayne West to the top, according to Billboard.
She surpasses Justin Timberlake”s “FutureSex/LoveSounds” and Lady Gaga”s “The Fame,” both of which took four songs to the top of the Mainstream Top 40 chart.
“Last Friday Night” also set a record for the most weekly plays in the chart”s history, zooming past the previous record holder, her own “E.T.” That makes it a pretty good week for Perry, who also appears in the new “Smurfs” movie, which kicked Smurf butt at the box office this weekend.
Of course the real record that Perry is going for is to go to the top of Billboard”s Hot 100. In doing so, “Teenage Dream” would join Michael Jackson”s “Bad” as the only two albums in the Hot 100″s 53-year history to produce five charttoppers. If that happens, we can be assured that we”ll see another single from “Teenage Dream” in an effort to break the tie.
UPDATE: Perry has now also set the same record on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart as “Last Friday Night” assumes the summit there as well.
