Katy Perry’s ‘E.T.’ back to No. 1 on Hot 100; where’s Lady Gaga’s ‘Judas’?

Katy Perry bounces back to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as “E.T.” featuring Kanye West rises 2-1 and displaces Rihanna”s “S&M.” It”s the tune”s fifth non-consecutive week at the top. “S&M” drops to No. 4.
The jump is likely due to Perry”s performance on “American Idol” last week , which propelled digital sales.
Adele, whose “21” hops back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, sees first single “Rolling in the Deep” rise 6-2. The Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough” stays at No. 3. Jeremih”s “Down On Me” falls 4-5.
Rounding out the top 10, Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Me” jumps 11-6. Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” and Chris Brown”s “Look At Me Now,” flip positions as Lopez drops 7-8. Ke$ha”s “Blow” moves 12-9 and Cee Lo Green”s “F*** You” drops 10-5.
Lady Gaga”s “Judas” drops 10-12.
