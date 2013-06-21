Kayne West and J Cole battle for No. 1 on Billboard 200 next week

It”s a hip-hop-alooza on next week”s Billboard 200 with three rap acts debuting in the top 3 slots for the first time since 2006.

As expected, Kanye West”s “Yeezus” will come in at No. 1 with sales of up to 385,000. It”s a great number, to be sure, but estimates had originally been as high as 500,000, so it”s a little less than expected.

Cole”s “Born Sinner” will come in at No. 2, moving up to 305,000 units. Cole moved up his album”s release a week to go head-t0-head with West, and in any other week those numbers would have easily won him the top slot. Mac Miller”s “Watching Movies With the Sound Off” comes in at No. 3, moving up to 105,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

The only other act to bow in the top 10 is ex-Destiny”s Child singer Kelly Rowland, whose “Talk A Good Game” looks good for No. 4 at 65,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

This week”s No. 1, Black Sabbath”s “13,” drops to No. 5, while former No. 1 “Random Access Memories” from Daft Punk lands at No. 6. Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience,” after rising to No. 3 this week, slides back to No. 7. Three country titles round out the Top 10: Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times” falls 5-8, Hunter Hayes”s self-titled set, re-released as a deluxe album titled “Encore,” zooms to No. 9 and Darius Rucker”s “True Believers” falls to No. 10.