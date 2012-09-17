Ke$ha’s back: singer teases ‘Die Young’ with new video and single art

Ke$ha is ready to “Die Young.”

The “Tik Tok” singer has released an oh-so-arty video tease (actually the second in the last few days) for the upcoming new single, which features the pop provocateur shrilly belting out the song’s chorus in a Tokyo subway for all to hear. Lucky them!

Here come the lyrics:

“I hear your heart beat to the beat of the drums. Oh, what a shame that you came here with someone. While you”re here in my arms, let”s make the most of the night. Like we”re gonna die young. We”re gonna die young. We”re gonna die young!”

Before attempting to puzzle your way through those cryptic lyrical nuggets (watch out, Bob Dylan!), be sure and watch the full video clip below (along with the previous tease) and check out the single’s official cover art (as tweeted by the singer earlier today, along with something about “eternal boners”) above.

“Die Young” is slated to drop September 25. The tune is the first single from Ke$ha’s currently-untitled second studio album, which does not yet have a release date.



Are you a fan of Ke$ha? Will you be buying her new album? Sound off below.

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

