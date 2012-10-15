UPDATE: Kelly Clarkson releases track listing, cover for ‘Greatest Hits-Chapter 1’

Kelly Clarkson”s “Greatest Hits-Chapter 1” doesn”t hit streets for another month, but today we get the track listing and cover art. The artwork, which is a little cheesy, ties in with the “Chapter 1” theme and looks like a book cover.
The story goes back to the beginning, including “A Moment Like This,” Clarkson”s first single after winning the first edition of “American Idol” in 2002, and extends through Clarkson”s fifth studio album, 2011″s “Stronger.” In addition to popular tunes, such as “Miss Independent,” “Because of You,” “Breakaway” and “Since U Been Gone,” the set also includes new track “Catch My Breath.”
“Greatest Hits – Chapter One” Track listing
1 Since U Been Gone
2 My Life Would Suck Without You
3 Miss Independent
4 Stronger (What Doesn”t Kill You)
5 Behind These Hazel Eyes
6 Because Of You
7 Never Again
8 Already Gone
9 Mr. Know It All
10 Breakaway
11 Don”t You Wanna Stay (with Jason Aldean)
12 Walk Away
13 Catch My Breath
14 People Like Us
15 Don”t Rush (featuring Vince Gill)
16 A Moment Like This
17 I”ll Be Home For Christmas
Love her. Really like Catch My Breath, a new one.