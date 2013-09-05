Kelly Clarkson reveals track listing for holiday set, ‘Wrapped In Red’

It”s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Kelly Clarkson. The “American Idol” winner”s first holiday-themed set, the previously announced “Wrapped In Red,” will come out Oct. 29 and today she announced the track listing.

Wrapped In Red” will include two new holiday-themed tracks, “Underneath the Tree” and “Wrapped In Red,” as well as Clarkson”s covers of such standards as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Run Run Rudolph,” and “Please Come Home For Christmas.”

Plus, it turns out that photo that she posted awhile ago of a studio console with tracks marked for her, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood is a recording of “Silent Night.” Ronnie Dunn, formerly of Brooks & Dunn, also appears on a remake of “Baby, It”s Cold Outside.” It would also appear she is dedicating a song, “Winter’s Song,” to her fiance, Brandon Blackstock.



“Underneath The Tree,” written by Clarkson and Greg Kurstin, who also produced the track, will be the first single. The cover for “Wrapped In Red” features an elegant profile shot of Clarkson, wrapped, appropriately enough, in red.



“Wrapped In Red” track listing

Underneath The Tree

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Run Run Rudolph

Please Come Home For Christmas (Bells Will Be Ringing)

Every Christmas

Blue Christmas

Baby, It’s Cold Outside featuring Ronnie Dunn

Winter Dreams (Brandon’s Song)

White Christmas

My Favorite Things

4 Carats

Just For Now

Silent Night featuring Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood

