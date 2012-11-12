Watch: Kelly Clarkson is diva-licious in video for ‘Catch My Breath’

Ingredients necessary for Kelly Clarkson”s “Catch My Breath” video? A white background, a beautiful black dress, some computer generated designs and a mighty strong fan.

The result? Clarkson”s most “Diva”-like video.

[More after the jump…]

The “American Idol” winner stands in one spot like a glamazon, stretched to about 20 feet tall in the long shots singing the “I am woman/hear me roar”power ballad about reclaiming one”s life (actually, it”s her reflection in the water that elongates her, but it doesn”t look that way until the end when you see the top half of her body also reflected).

Watch Kelly shake her glorious blonde highlights or stare at water bubbles that aren”t really there or ignore the flames or red petal-like smoke billowing around (the latter because they were undoubtedly added in during post production).

Clarkson is a diva, in the best sense of the word, and she should claim her spot among her other fierce ladies.

“Catch My Breath” is the first single from “Greatest Hits-Chapter One,” Clarkson”s best-of that comes out Nov. 19.

One of the album”s other new tracks, “Don”t Rush,” a duet with Vince Gill, debuts at No. 25 on Billboard”s Hot Country Songs Chart this week following the pair”s performance on the CMA Awards.