Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio officially join ‘The X Factor’

The latest round of “X Factor” judging rumors happens to have been correct: FOX officially announced on Monday (May 20) afternoon that Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio are joining Simon Cowell and Demi Lovato on the judging/coaching panel for the upcoming third season.
Rowland and Rubio replace Britney Spears and L.A. Reid on what will the the third wholly overhauled judging platform in the three season history of “X Factor.”
Maintaining some semblance of continuity, Mario Lopez will be returning for a second season as host, albeit without Khloe Kardashian.
“It”s taken more than a decade, but I”m delighted to finally be on a panel with three girls (I think!),” blurbs Cowell. “Paulina and Kelly both have great taste and massive experience in the music industry and together with Demi, this is going to be a fun panel. It just feels like the time to do something different.”
Yes, it’s pretty likely that Cowell’s statement would read better if the “(I think!)” were after the “delighted” rather than the “girls.”
While Rowland is best known as one-third of Destiny’s Child, she comes to this “X Factor” gig honestly, having been a judge on the eighth season of “The X Facto” Across the Pond.
“I am very excited to be reuniting with Simon Cowell and ‘The X Factor’ family,” states Rowland. “It feels great to be able to take this journey here at home in the states!”
Rubio, meanwhile, has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and released 10 studio albums. FOX boasts that she has 1.2 million Facebook “likes” and 6.6 million Twitter followers. It would appear that FOX is hoping she will help “X Factor” to tap into a Spanish-speaking audience.
“I love ‘The X Factor’! I can”t wait to find the next big music star here in America,” Rubio, states. “I”m so thrilled to be part of the show as a judge. Simon, be careful what you wish for, let”s see if you are ready to handle me, empieza la fiesta, amigo!”
Adds FOX reality guru Mike Darnell, “We are thrilled that Kelly and Paulina are joining Demi on the panel this season, in what is sure to be a triple threat of talented and successful women against Simon week-to-week. This is an incredible panel of judges and we can”t wait for fans to see what”s in store for Season Three of ‘The X Factor.'”
“The X Factor” will continue to air on Wednesday and Thursday nights for FOX this fall.
Boy oh boy, this certainly feels like the final nail in the coffin of this show. Hard to envision it not seeing significant drops again.
Hey, Dan! Can you, please, live-blog “Survivor” instead of this crap?
Assuming that FOX isn’t sabotaging this train wreck, they must be really confident about Demi Lovato’s performance because they added “NOT SHAKIRA” and “NOT BEYONCÉ” to the panel…”
Holy makes no sense whatsoever! How much money this woman Paolina has paid to be on the show? Is she doing it for free? OMG. I’m from a Latin American country and never heard of her. Nobody I know has any idea who she is – and we listen to *a lot* of music.
Kelly Rowland, however, I know very well. She was WORST judge when she was part of “The X Factor UK” – and to be worst than Louis Walsh, it’s not easy. But she accomplished that. She was ok during the auditions – but the edition of that show is incredible, better than any American singing competition. Kelly was like a younger “Paula” – very emotional (not genuinely emotional, however. In other words, she cries a lot) but not as crazy, so you can’t laugh at her the way we did with Paula.
Moving on: she was a terrible mentor – expect her to choose the worst songs for each contestant. During the “Judges Houses” she eliminated a girl who covered Adele’s “Someone Like You” and made Kelly burst into tears – receiving a lot of serious threats (and bad press) after the shocking elimination; One week later, during the first live shows, she eliminated a contestant (Amelia Lily) who was brought back by the public (got her second chance when another contestant was expelled) and finished 3rd (better than any of the girls that Kelly picked).
But the worst part was when she simply left. She flew back to the US and didn’t show up to the live shows. She abandoned her contestants. During a live phone call, she justified her absence by pretending to be very ill. But nobody believed it in her. That’s how lame her acting skills were.
She’s not bad as Nicole – she is worse.
That’s not a very optimistic prognosis at all, is it?
I’ll muse on whether or not I’m going to recap “X Factor” in the fall. As of now, if you asked me I’d probably say I’m going to pass, but then professional duty will set in in September. Or something…
-Daniel
It’s realistic. With these judges, things are gonna get ugly pretty fast. Expect weekly catfights.
I’m not a Kelly fan and I hate these stereotypical representations of Latin Americans, so yeah… I am not going to watch.