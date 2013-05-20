Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio officially join ‘The X Factor’

The latest round of “X Factor” judging rumors happens to have been correct: FOX officially announced on Monday (May 20) afternoon that Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio are joining Simon Cowell and Demi Lovato on the judging/coaching panel for the upcoming third season.

Rowland and Rubio replace Britney Spears and L.A. Reid on what will the the third wholly overhauled judging platform in the three season history of “X Factor.”

Maintaining some semblance of continuity, Mario Lopez will be returning for a second season as host, albeit without Khloe Kardashian.

“It”s taken more than a decade, but I”m delighted to finally be on a panel with three girls (I think!),” blurbs Cowell. “Paulina and Kelly both have great taste and massive experience in the music industry and together with Demi, this is going to be a fun panel. It just feels like the time to do something different.”

Yes, it’s pretty likely that Cowell’s statement would read better if the “(I think!)” were after the “delighted” rather than the “girls.”

While Rowland is best known as one-third of Destiny’s Child, she comes to this “X Factor” gig honestly, having been a judge on the eighth season of “The X Facto” Across the Pond.

“I am very excited to be reuniting with Simon Cowell and ‘The X Factor’ family,” states Rowland. “It feels great to be able to take this journey here at home in the states!”

Rubio, meanwhile, has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and released 10 studio albums. FOX boasts that she has 1.2 million Facebook “likes” and 6.6 million Twitter followers. It would appear that FOX is hoping she will help “X Factor” to tap into a Spanish-speaking audience.

“I love ‘The X Factor’! I can”t wait to find the next big music star here in America,” Rubio, states. “I”m so thrilled to be part of the show as a judge. Simon, be careful what you wish for, let”s see if you are ready to handle me, empieza la fiesta, amigo!”

Adds FOX reality guru Mike Darnell, “We are thrilled that Kelly and Paulina are joining Demi on the panel this season, in what is sure to be a triple threat of talented and successful women against Simon week-to-week. This is an incredible panel of judges and we can”t wait for fans to see what”s in store for Season Three of ‘The X Factor.'”

“The X Factor” will continue to air on Wednesday and Thursday nights for FOX this fall.