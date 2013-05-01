Kelsey Grammer joins the human cast for Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers 4’

I’m curious… does anyone think it actually matters what human cast they put together for a “Transformers” movie at this point?
After all, even though I gave the last film a positive review, that was for the Bayhem and the hour-long siege in Chicago, which I still think is a dazzling extended bit of action filmmaking. Everything that is wrong with the “Transformers” series can be traced to every scene in the films that does not involve giant robots bashing the hell out of one another.
You can’t blame them, really. The first film told a small-scale and somewhat charming variation on a “boy and his car” story, a coming-of-age piece that also happened to involve giant extraterrestrial shape-shifters. Each of the sequels has added an unnecessary sense of bloat to the proceedings, though, and even as they’ve gotten more bizarre, they’ve grossed more and more money. It’s become harder to sit through long stretches of “character comedy” that is often filled with some of the strangest choices you’ll ever see in a mainstream blockbuster.
Maybe that’s why I find Michael Bay so endlessly interesting. Ultimately, it’s irrelevant if I like or dislike his movies. I’m more interested in just how clearly his voice establishes itself in everything he does, whether it’s a big franchise like the “Transformers” films or his more personal recent movie “Pain and Gain.” There is no mistaking a Michael Bay film for anyone else’s work.
Kelsey Grammer feels to me like the exact right sort of guy to play the sort of comedy that makes Michael Bay happy. Grammer is able to play sophisticated, but he’s not afraid to go broad as well. And when he does chew scenery, he does it with such glee that it’s hard not to go along with him.
This is in addition to Mark Wahlberg, who plays one of the heroes of the film. I know they’re shooting a month’s worth of material at a F1 race track in Austin, TX, which makes me think this one’s going to have a very different perspective on the ongoing story of the Autobots and the Decepticons.
“Trans4mers,” or whatever they end up calling it, will be in theaters June 27, 2014.
Does he play a human or a robot? Casting him as a robot would be somewhat promising as it would suggest that they have plans to make the robots actual characters in the movie.
He will be playing the role of Dr Frasier Crane.
“Everything that is wrong with the “Transformers” series can be traced to every scene in the films that does not involve giant robots bashing the hell out of one another.”
You mean those scenes with horribly designed robots that you can’t tell apart from one another, in action that you cant follow either?
Everything that is wrong with the Transformers movies is exactly that… EVERYTHING.
Right on. These movies are a joke on the movie-going public. And the fact that people keep seeing them puts our society in a context of the majority of them being borderline masochists.
You should finish writing about the film nerd fest.
I’m not sure that the problems with Transformers can be traced back to the human characters. I think the problem is that the robots AREN’T real characters to begin with. They are theme park attractions with a few lines of dialogue.
The “acting” and “drama” is left to a host of human characters, many of which are superfluous. I don’t think Transformers movies should be stripped of all humans. But I think there are ways to make the robots sympathetic, emotional, and to interact with human characters in meaningful ways. The only one that comes close to doing this is Bumblebee, who remains a mute. That says a lot about what the movies’ priorities are.
The part I was most intrigued with in the third film was that little twist involving some of the humans and the Decepticons. For once in the series, it seemed that some of the humans and some of the robots shared the same agenda, even if it was a purely twisted one.
Since Transformers movies are based on a cheesy cartoon from the 80’s and the movies only seem to exist to sell toys, there is a common quip that they should just be about robots punching each other. As someone noted above, even that isn’t done right in Michael Bay’s Transformer films.
The first Transformers flick is still my favourite, mainly because it is a boy and his car coming of age story (apprently that bit came from Spielberg in the concept), before LeBouf’s tics and mannerisms got to be played out it was actually really entertaining, and I do like that it holds the Transformer reveal back for about a solid hour, and the first hour you start piecing together the disparate pieces from across the globe of his slowly forming outer-space robot invasion, and they all end up tying together actually rather elegantly. 2nd and 3rd I enjoy for the robot Bayhem but it doesn’t have the slow burn which is why the first flick is so good. Then jump right into it. The 3rd flick, before the last hour, tried to recreate that conspiracy vibe but it didn’t quite click for me. Then the movie had a giant robot break a building in half and I was okay with it.