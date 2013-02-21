Listen: Kendrick Lamar adds a verse and remix to Emeli Sande’s ‘Next to Me’

Kendrick Lamar added a little more stomp-and-clap plus a verse to Emeli Sande’s already-excellent “Next to Me.”

The remix arrived on the web today, only a few scant hours after the British singer Sande took home two massive honors at the Brit Awards last night — for best female, and best british album.

You can hear both versions below.

Lamar is also making headlines today for being added to a big SXSW party next month: He’ll be headlining Spin’s Austin Throwdown on March 15 at Stubb’s.

He also told MTV that he’d like Janet Jackson to appear in his music video for “Poetic Justice,” off of his jaw-dropping 2012 album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” And wouldn’t you know it, Jackson got word and is now considering it.

“Janet, c’mon, Janet. No paperwork with the managers, contact the managers. This is artist to artist,” Lamar pitched in December. “This is a young boy that looked up to you for years. Please, yeah, video, Janet Jackson ‘Poetic Justice.’ It’ll only be right.”

Now: “Yeah, she heard the message, so we’re still crossing our fingers right now.”