Listen: Kendrick Lamar adds a verse and remix to Emeli Sande’s ‘Next to Me’

#SXSW #Janet Jackson #Kendrick Lamar
02.21.13 6 years ago

Kendrick Lamar added a little more stomp-and-clap plus a verse to Emeli Sande’s already-excellent “Next to Me.”

The remix arrived on the web today, only a few scant hours after the British singer Sande took home two massive honors at the Brit Awards last night — for best female, and best british album.

You can hear both versions below.

Lamar is also making headlines today for being added to a big SXSW party next month: He’ll be headlining Spin’s Austin Throwdown on March 15 at Stubb’s.

He also told MTV that he’d like Janet Jackson to appear in his music video for “Poetic Justice,” off of his jaw-dropping 2012 album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” And wouldn’t you know it, Jackson got word and is now considering it.

“Janet, c’mon, Janet. No paperwork with the managers, contact the managers. This is artist to artist,” Lamar pitched in December. “This is a young boy that looked up to you for years. Please, yeah, video, Janet Jackson ‘Poetic Justice.’ It’ll only be right.”

Now: “Yeah, she heard the message, so we’re still crossing our fingers right now.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#SXSW#Janet Jackson#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSBRIT AWARDSEmeli Sandéjanet jacksonKendrick Lamarnext to mePOETIC JUSTICEsxsw

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP