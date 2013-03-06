Keri Russell joins ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’

Keri Russell is going from Russian spies to killer primates.

The former “Felicity” star, who’s been experiencing a career revitalization of late, has signed on to join “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” the sequel to the franchise reboot “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

She joins already-anounced cast members Jason Clarke, Kodi-Smit McPhee, Gary Oldman, and Andy Serkis, who is reprising his motion-capture role as Caesar. 

Russell’s role as yet to be reveal, according to Variety, who broke the story.

“Dawn” will be directed by “Cloverfield’s” Matt Reeves, who took over for “Rise” director Rupert Wyatt.

“Rise ” earned over $500 million at the worldwide box office and resurrected the ailing series, which began with 1968’s “Planet of the Apes.”

Russell is currently starring in FX’s “The Americans” and can be seen on the big screen in the low-budget horror film “Dark Skies.” She’ll next be seen in “Austenland,” alongside Jennifer Coolidge and Bret McKenzie. 

