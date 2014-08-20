Kermit the Frog takes the ALS ice bucket challenge

08.20.14 4 years ago

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is everywhere.  As you assuredly know, athletes, actors, musicians, various other sorts of celebrities, and the average person on the street have all gotten involved and a lot of money has been raised for a good cause. 

One of the latest celebrities to get soaked is none other than everybody's favorite amphibian, Kermit the Frog.  You can watch the video of his drenching below, but we do want to point out two disturbing things about the video before you turn it on. 

First, as Kermit says, he is risking his life by doing this – he could go dormant and his heart could stop.  This has to do with his being an amphibian (we haven't done the research, but it sounds good).

Second, again as Kermit notes, he's doing it completely in the nude, perhaps making it slightly not safe for work.  This, too, has to do with his being an amphibian.

As great as that all is, on the unfortunate side of things,  Kermit challenges his “Muppets Most Wanted” costars Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, and Tina Fey to take part.  We don't know about Fey, but Gervais and Burrell have both already participated.  Surely Miss Piggy, Bunsen Honeydew, or Big Bird would have made good nominees in their stead.

And now, it's time to get things started on the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational ice bucket challenge you'll see today.

