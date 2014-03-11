Kevin Bacon Preaches 80s Awareness

Kevin Bacon is pissed, and it's not because the world refuses to recognize the goodness of “Hollow Man.” He's sick of millennials misunderstanding/misremembering/ignoring the '80s, a time when dating had something to do with actually meeting people in person and then choosing to meet them again. I don't get it either. But I do get that “She's Having a Baby” is fantastic, so let's listen to Kevin.

I want a '90s version of this same video, and it better star Courtney Love. Teach us about “Cracked Rear View” and POGs, Courtney. We need to hear it from you in all of your garbled apathy.