Kevin Costner close to deal to serve as cornerstone for two Tom Clancy franchises

Paramount is betting big on Tom Clancy.
They’ve had a fair amount of luck with the author’s work in the past, and they’ve done their best to reinvent Jack Ryan as they’ve dealt with cast changes. “The Hunt For Red October” was a great showcase for young Alec Baldwin and Sean Connery hot on the heels of his “Untouchables” Oscar win. With “Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger,” they reinvented the series around Harrison Ford as a central personality. With “Sum Of All Fears,” Ben Affleck stepped into the part as they attempted to back everything up for a younger take on the character.
Since then, they’ve worked to figure out how to reboot it again, and they’ve also worked to figure out what they can do with the other Clancy books that they own. In “Sum Of All Fears,” they cast Liev Schreiber as John Clark, a CIA operative who has become a major part of Clancy’s overall world, the same character who was played by Willem Dafoe in “Clear and Present Danger.” He’s an important part of the studio’s overall franchise plans, and today, it looks like they’re one step closer to making those plans a reality.
Kevin Costner is reported to be in final negotiations now to appear in not one but two new Tom Clancy films. The first is the Jack Ryan film that Kenneth Branagh is directing, and that’s coming together as a really interesting overall package. Branagh is playing the villain in the film as well as directing, and Chris Pine is onboard as Jack Ryan. Pine, also working hard for Paramount as Captain Kirk in their “Star Trek” franchise, has become a go-to guy for the studio, even though he really hasn’t been tested away from “Star Trek” yet.
In addition, they want Costner to appear in “Without Remorse,” the film that sets up John Clark as a character, and it seems they’re busy trying to pin down Tom Hardy to play Clark. That would allow them to build a franchise around him, a major step for Hardy. Sure, he’s been in a “Star Trek” sequel, and he played Bane this summer, but bad guys don’t get to come back for future films in a franchise. This time, Hardy would be the main character. William Harper, the character Costner is signing on to play, serves as a sort of mentor to both Ryan and Clark, so should be a major part of both films.
Costner seems like a great choice to be the guy they use to bridge the two films, and I’m happy to see that his exile from mainstream films seems to be over. I’m excited to see what the story is for the Jack Ryan film, which is evidently an original and not based on any of the books. Meanwhile, Christopher McQuarrie, who is becoming a major asset for Paramount thanks to his work on “Jack Reacher,” is in talks to re-write and direct “Without Remorse.” That’s a pretty solid line-up for both films, and I think it makes the prospect of the return of Jack Ryan, as well as the extension of the Tom Clancy franchise in general, well worth paying attention to as both projects continue to come together.
This is cool, but I would love to see Costner playing Roland in an adaptation of the Dark Tower. With his background in westerns, and his ability to do light comedies, play a wounded soul, and look like a killer, he seems like a perfect fit.
Costner is a legend, with these two gigs and his part in Superman hopefully he can get another western off the ground. I’d echo Steve Hickey and say i’d love to see Costner as Roland too.
Oh good. Then in the third film it can be Hardy and Pine in Spy vs. Spy again. Let’s get McG to direct. Let’s cast Witherspoon as the central love interest. Let’s sail out to sea and use our feces to make walls that keep other people out.
Does anyone know WHY Costner has been so low profile the last few years?
Because since “The Postman” and several others, he’s been considered Box Office poison.
I love Costner, but it feels like a long time since he’s done anything really good – maybe Open Range? (Also, I hear the Western miniseries he just did with Bill Paxton was good). Here’s hoping these two and Superman will bring him back to doing a lot more cool stuff.
Costner is the man! Also, it looks like the Marvel Movie Universe has made studios begin to think about larger world building and cross franchise promotion.
Jim Greer, James Earl Jones character was the guy who mentored both Ryan and Clark in the books. If they’re going to reboot Ryan they might as well reboot Greer rather than make a character up. My vote would be for Andre Braugher to be the new Jim Greer.
I’ve never read the books but based off the old films I absolutely second this suggestion.