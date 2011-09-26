Kevin Costner exits Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’

#Django Unchained #Kerry Washington #Jamie Foxx #Samuel L. Jackson #Quentin Tarantino #Leonardo DiCaprio
09.26.11 7 years ago

Kevin Costner has quite possibly made one of the worst decisions of his long career by dropping out of writer/director Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained”, in which he was slated to star in a supporting role as perverse slave trainer Ace Woody.

When it was announced that the Costner had joined the project back in July, it seemed like a perfect bit of casting that might potentially revive the actor’s career, which over the last decade or so has been checkered at best. Unfortunately, a combination of scheduling conflicts and personal reasons compelled him to exit, according to scoop-getter Deadline.

“Django Unchained” stars Jamie Foxx as the title character, a former slave who sets out to rescue his wife from cruel plantation owner Calvin Candie, played by Leonardo DiCaprio (playing against type, in typical Tarantino fashion). The film also stars Christoph Waltz as a German bounty hunter and Samuel L. Jackson as a house slave who functions as DiCaprio’s right-hand man.

The role of the wife hasn’t officially been cast, though I would love if reported candidate Kerry Washington ends up bagging the gig (at least to balance out the casting of Foxx, who – let’s face it – has become progressively more obnoxious in the years since his Oscar win for “Ray” in 2004).

Costner recently signed on to play Superman’s adoptive father Jonathan Kent in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel”. His last film was “The Company Men” opposite Ben Affleck, Tommy Lee Jones and Chris Cooper.

“Django Unchained” is set to begin production this November, with a scheduled release on Christmas Day 2012.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#Kerry Washington#Jamie Foxx#Samuel L. Jackson#Quentin Tarantino#Leonardo DiCaprio
TAGSCHRISTOPH WALTZDJANGO UNCHAINEDJamie FoxxKERRY WASHINGTONkevin costnerLeonardo DiCaprioquentin tarantinoSamuel L. Jackson

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP