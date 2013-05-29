Kevin Costner will have ‘Three Days to Kill’ in 2014

AP Photo

One-time box office draw Kevin Costner is going through a career renaissance as of late, picking up an Emmy for History’s “The Hatfields and McCoy,” and booking key supporting roles in the upcoming blockbusters “Man of Steel” and “Jack Ryan.” His next starring role, the McG-directed “Three Days to Kill,” is now set to be released in early 2014.

The film will also star Hailee Steinfeld (“True Grit”), Amber Heard (“Paranoia”) and Connie Nielsen (“Boss”).

When a covert government hit man (Costner) is diagnosed with a terminal disease, he exits his risky career and attempts to reconnect with his estranged wife and daughter. Soon, he’s offered an experimental, life-saving drug in exchange for one last mission, and must figure out a way to balance his new life with his old ways.

The film is directed by McG (“This Means War,” “Terminator Salvation”) from a script by Luc Besson and Adi Hasak. EuropaCorp”s Besson and Virginie Besson-Silla, Adi Hasak and Relativity”s Ryan Kavanaugh are producing. Tucker Tooley will exec produce. EuropaCorp has helped turn Jason Statham and Liam Neeson into sleek action stars with cost-effective thrillers like the “Transporter” series and “Taken” and its sequel.

“EuropaCorp is a tremendous partner for Relativity and we are excited to continue building our relationship,” Tooley said in a press release. “McG, Kevin Costner and the entire team have done an incredible job of bringing Luc and Adi’s script to the big screen.”



“Three Days to Kill” opens February 14, 2014.