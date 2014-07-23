Kevin Feige talks ‘Doctor Strange’ and Scott Derrickson being a good fit

(CBR) The future of the Marvel Studios films remains uncertain, but one thing seems more and more likely – that “Doctor Strange” is on the way.

The Sorcerer Supreme will make his big-screen debut at some point, as directed by Scott Derrickson of “Sinister” fame. Marvel hasn”t officially announced Derrickson”s involvement, but in an interview with Empire, studio President Kevin Feige all but confirmed the hire, and even explained what we can expect from the filmmaker”s vision.

“I would say you can certainly look at the past work of the filmmakers we hire as a bit of an indication for the tone of the movie, but not necessary everything,” Feige said. “The Russos, who are well known for their sitcoms, there is nothing sitcom about 'The Winter Soldier!'

“No, I wouldn”t say just because he has only done horror movies means that 'Doctor Strange' is going to be a horror movie,” he continued. “It means he is a talented filmmaker who we think could add something unique and very fresh to the particular franchise. But there could be scary moments. There are scary moments in all our movies! There are some scary people that 'Strange' has to deal with, I will say.”

“Doctor Strange” is expected to arrive in 2016.

