Kevin Hart and Josh Gad team for laughs in new ‘Wedding Ringer’ trailer

09.25.14 4 years ago

If you could have any celebrity at your wedding, Kevin Hart would probably be toward the top of your wish list.

The “Ride Along” star brings the party to life for “Frozen” co-star Josh Gad in “The Wedding Ringer”

Hart plays Jimmy Callahan, an escort of sorts who offers his services as a fun-loving best man to grooms-to-be who lack social skills. When Harris (Gad) hires him, all sorts of shenanigans ensue, involving faked photos, “Goonies” lookalikes, extra testicles and flaming grannies. The latest trailer features a lot of footage not seen in the initial one

Watch the trailer here:

It also stars Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Ken Howard, Cloris Leachman, Jennifer Lewis, Mimi Rogers and Olivia Thirlby.

“The Wedding Ringer” opens January 16, 2015.

