Kevin Hart joins ‘About Last Night’ remake in Jim Belushi-originated role

Kevin Hart is the new Jim Belushi.

The rising comedian has been tapped to star in Screen Gems’ remake of the 1986 rom-dramedy “About Last Night…”, which centered on the romantic ups and downs of a young couple (originally played by Demi Moore and Rob Lowe) whose relationship evolves out of a one-night stand. Hart will play the best friend of the male lead, a role Jim Belushi filled in the original film.

Hart is the first actor to board the project, which is being written by Leslye Headland (“Bachelorette,” FX’s “Terriers”). There’s no director attached at this time.

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Both versions of “About Last Night” are based on the David Mamet play “Sexual Perversity in Chicago.” The original was a box-office hit, grossing over $38 million in the U.S.

Kevin Hart was last seen in the rom-com “Think Like a Man,” which became a surprise success with over $92 million in box-office receipts. He’ll next be seen opposite Kevin James in the comedy “Valet Guys.”

Anyone interested in seeing a modern-day version of “About Last Night?” Sound off in the comments!