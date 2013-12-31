Kevin Smith unleashing giant rapturing Jesus in ‘Helena Handbag’

(CBR) Despite threatening to retire from filmmaking, it appears Kevin Smith isn”t done behind the camera quite yet. The “Red State” director, currently at work on the horror film “Tusk”, has announced yet another new project: “Helena Handbag”, inspired by an episode of his SModcast podcast called “The (C)Rapture.”

In “Helena HandBag”, Smith and frequent collaborator Scott Mosier have written a story that sees “mankind teaming up with Hell to save existence from extinction at the hands of a Rapturing giant Jesus.” Sounds about right, coming from the guy who gave approximately zero genitals to naked angel Alan Rickman in “Dogma”.

“Helena Handbag” is “a ways off,” according to Smith”s announcement. After “Tusk”, the director plans to start shooting “Clerks III”, with May 2014 being eyed for the start of production.

(via TheWrap)