Academy moves Oscar nominations even earlier to January 10

The Academy has announced key dates in the timeline for this year’s Oscars. We already knew the 85th Academy Awards were set for Sunday, February 24. Previously nominations for the Oscars were set for Tuesday, January 15, but the latest release has moved that date five days earlier to January 10. This is still nice for Sundance-goers who won’t have to worry about covering the announcement while at the fest, which runs January 17 – 27. But it’s also the first time they’ll be announced before the Golden Globes are held (on January 13).
Polls for nominations will close on January 3, while voting begins for the second phase of the circuit on February 8, meaning there is nearly an entire month between the nominations announcement and the opening of the polls. That’s a pretty long time. Usually it’s no more than two weeks or so. How will that time be used for marketing purposes? That’s a lot of days to fill, and a lot of time for the discussion to shift in interesting ways — unless, of course, we’re met with an undeniable this season, which is always possible.
The press release offers the following in the way of reasoning: “In an effort to provide members and the public a longer period of time to see the nominated films, the Academy will reveal the 85th Academy Awards nominations on January 10, five days earlier than previously announced.”
It also goes on to note that this will be the first time the Academy will provide its membership the opportunity to vote electronically. “Together with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Everyone Counts, the Academy has been developing an electronic voting process for more than a year,” it reads. “The Academy conducted extensive research and held numerous focus groups with its members to ensure a smooth transition and widespread adoption.”
However, during the pre-nominations phase, members will still continue to vote via paper ballot in the Best Animated Feature Film, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Documentary Feature, Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Visual Effects categories “due to specialized screening schedules and processes.”
Key dates are as follows:
Friday, November 30, 2012: Official Screen Credits due
Saturday, December 1, 2012: Governors Awards presentation
Monday, December 17, 2012: Nominations voting begins
Thursday, January 3, 2013: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Thursday, January 10, 2013: Nominations announced 5:30 a.m. PT, Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater
Monday, February 4, 2013: Nominees Luncheon
Friday, February 8, 2013: Final voting begins
Saturday, February 9, 2013: Scientific and Technical Awards presentation
Tuesday, February 19, 2013: Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, February 24, 2013: 85th Academy Awards presentation
How does the Jan 3 date compare to previous years?
Well, last year, for instance, it was January 13. Everything has been moved like a week-and-and-a-half this year.
Wow. That could make a big difference for a film releasing right at the end of the year, especially if they thought they had an extra 10 or so days until a few hours ago.
I wonder if Universal regrets moving “Les Mis” now? That’s only 8 days before nomination ballots are due…!
Les Miz has plenty of publicity and awareness to begin with though. Contenders like “The Impossible” and “Amour” are going to be hurt more by this.
Im confused! It says the gap will give the members time to see the nominated films. Dont they also vote on which films get nominated? Wouldnt they have to see all the films before voting which ones should get nominated?
I think you’re on to something. ;)
Best comment ever! Someone ask the Academy…
So I’m guessing they are told what to vote for, or just vote for what movies their friends are voting for? That just flat out stupid.
To be fair, I don’t think the cinematographers are going to be watching movies to nominate for lensing while thinking “Wow I should vote for her for Best Actress!”
Plenty of people will be casting votes to nominate films that may not be awards players outside of their categories… the extended time gives people a chance to view the slate of nominees so they can make more informed decisions about categories outside their expertise.
Just my thoughts.
Well with up to 10 nominees I suppose this gives Academy members and the public more time to see what’s nominated. I kind of wish they moved the ceremony itself back earlier in the month, because they usually drag the award shows out too long, IMO.
Hopefully the hobbit will be nominated for 11 academdy awards