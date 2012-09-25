Key ‘Thor: The Dark World’ cast member suffers ‘horrible’ on-set injury

“Today I sustained a pretty horrible injury,” tweeted “Thor: The Dark World” cast member Jaimie Alexander yesterday. “I’m lucky I’m not paralyzed. Thank you (with all of my heart) to those who’ve looked after me.”

The injury in question was due to a slip and fall in the rain, according to Yahoo! News, which sounds rather minor until you consider that Alexander (who reprises the role of Asgardian warrior Sif in the upcoming sequel) had to be hospitalized following the incident.

Luckily, though, the actress appears to be on the mend, at least judging from her subsequent Twitter updates, which are listed below in chronological order:

“Already in recovery mode and my spirits are high. I’ll be back kicking ass as Lady Sif in no time! It can only get better from here on out!”

“Feeling better today! Speedy recovery taking place! Off to see another specialist. A smile on my face :) Thank you for all the love! XO”

“Received great news today! Meds are kicking in. Awesome funny nurses here at the hospital. Physio tomorrow. All good. #HappySif #Thankful”

Reports indicate that production on the Marvel follow-up has not been greatly affected by the incident, with Alexander’s publicist telling Yahoo! that a little juggling of the schedule was all that was needed to accommodate her absence.

“Thor: The Dark World” is directed by Alan Taylor and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Stellan Skarsgard, Kat Dennings, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Zachary Levi and Rene Russo. It’s scheduled to be released on November 18, 2013.