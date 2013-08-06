‘Kick-Ass 2’ director defends Jim Carrey’s choice not to promote film

LONDON (AP) – “Kick-Ass 2” director Jeff Wadlow is defending his film after star Jim Carrey chose not to promote the action comedy because of its violence.
Carrey, who plays vigilante Colonel Stars and Stripes in the sequel to the 2010 hit, has distanced himself from the film, saying the shooting massacre at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary school changed his perspective.
Wadlow says Carrey is as unpredictable in real life as he is as an actor and “you never know what he is going to do or say.” He says he hopes people will see the movie and judge for themselves.
He says that in many ways the movie is less violent than its predecessor, with more hand-to-hand combat and fewer guns.
Despite the controversy, Wadlow said Tuesday that Carrey is “fantastic in the movie,” and he’d work with him again.
My problem with Jim Carrey is that he seems uninformed about what he is actually fighting. He bashes gun owners without seeming to realize it is about people who are NOT law-abiding gun owners. Yet, instead of focusing on the problems behind what led to say, Newtown, Columbine, the Aurora theater shooting, much less violent crime in NYC, Chicago, L.A., and the like, he focuses on an easy target. Semi-automatic weapons. Specifically semi-auto rifles, like the AR-15, the kind seldom used in crime. Yes, they are more common in mass-shootings, however so are handguns. Statistically, erasing ALL rifles from the planet would be a blip. Yet, he basically calls people who would dare get a so-called “assault weapon” (which they are not) “heartless motherfuckers.” And by “people who would dare get a so-called ‘assault weapon’,” I mean the law-abiding, never-shot-anybody-or-committed-a-violent-crime-with-their-guns citizens. He is taking the easiest, and statistically least significant, target, metaphorically speaking.
Second…Kisk-Ass 2 is a movie!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That means two things to me. For one, it means it is not reality. Second, at least in this case, Kick-Ass is a series where the violence has consequences. YES, it is violent. Yes, Jim Carrey knew that going into this. However, this has NOTHING to do with Newtown! Which is why I can be absolutely disgusted by what happened at Newtown, and still detach myself when reading or watching Kick-Ass.
While I can appreciate people’s differing opinions, in this case Carrey’s actions and rationale both seem difficult for me to fully respect. It seems ill-informed.
-Cheers
fuck Jim carrey he hasn’t been good in anything since dumb and number
@Cody, I really liked him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
-Cheers
The Newtown killer didn’t buy an assault rifle. His mother did and let him have access to it, not expecting him to ever do what he did. She was a “law-abiding gun owner”. Again, NO ONE is talking about removing ALL GUNS from the country, just assault rifles which have no use except to kill a lot of people very quickly.
I do agree that Newtown has nothing to do with Kick-Ass 2 or any other movie though. I disagree with Carrey’s decision not to promote the film. But it’s his decision, and I don’t expect him to care what I think.
@Cinemapsycho, those are not even “assault rifles.” That would imply select-fire. “Assault weapon” is pretty much a media-generated term. Plus, semi-automatic rifles are used for lots of things other than killing a lot of people quickly. They are used for hunting (everything from coyotes to deer or boar in larger calibers), sport, and yes home/self-defense. You might not value those functions, however they are pretty popular for some kinds of hunting and overwhelmingly popular in a lot of shooting sports. Plus, look at the statistics for these so-called “assault weapons.” Actually, open that up to all rifles. They account for something like less than 1% of all gun deaths. The 1994 AWB made statistically no change. So I am highly skeptical of the focus on “assault rifles.”
As for the Newtown killer, he was young man reportedly with Asperger’s Syndrome whose mother left the guns accessible to him. If I recall correctly, this was a man who was angry because his mother was going to put him in some sort of supervised living. He also had a reported obsession with violence. That may or may not have been some tell-tale sign, however all of that together would have made it prudent to keep any guns in the house very secure. All of them. If the Newtown killer had not gotten his mother’s AR-15, she still had a bunch of other guns that could still have caused a lot of damage.
Relative to Carrey, all of this makes me believe his focus of what are essentially assault-rifle-look-alikes is severely missing the point. In particular, with a movie like Kick-Ass 2, yes it is ultra-violent however the fact the violence has consequences seems like something he could, and honestly SHOULD, focus on. Even if he abhors the violence and is having second-thoughts, there is probably a better way to handle this.
-Cheers
Sadly guns do kill people yes, but the main problem people seem to forget is people kill people. They just have these weapons that help them. Gun control is the only option. People don’t understand that. Come to Australia where I live. God forbid but we haven’t had a shooting massacre since 1996. What Jim is saying is a good thing yes, but this movie isn’t to blame for people using guns and killing people.
People kill people with guns, knives, fists, tire irons, bats, clubs, cars, etc. The illusion of control, imbued by laws that criminals easily sidestep, only diminishes freedoms that responsible individuals deserve.
Most of those weapons do not have the instant mass killing power of assault rifles. THAT is the issue here. Assault rifles serve no purpose but to kill a lot of people very quickly and efficiently. That’s what they are made for. That’s all they do. Nothing else.
Again, I agree that this has nothing to do with Kick-Ass 2 or any other movie. But the pro-gun people don’t seem to understand what the issue actually is. It’s the same reason you’re not allowed to have tanks, missiles, nuclear weapons, etc. How do you not get that??
@CinemaPsycho, you are overestimating the “instant mass killing power” of these rifles. Most AR-15’s use what is arguably the second least powerful rifle caliber. Yes, it is still a very powerful round, and yes you have generally higher capacity and rate-of-fire. However, ANY gun can cause a lot of damage very fast. Case-in-point:
[www.youtube.com]
Perhaps an even better example is this video of a police officer showing just how fast you can cause damage with reduced-capacity magazines, or even a bag of revolvers (thus getting around any semi-automatic rifle ban):
[www.youtube.com]
I have researched the issue pretty thoroughly, more than I care to think about to be frank. I have examined the statistics and the impact of the ’94 so-called “Assault Weapon Ban.” The result of that ten year ban? Statistically, it was nothing. The reason being, AR-15’s and the like are generally not used much at all, and the few that did just switched to handguns or other unbanned weapons. Don’t take my word on it though, the government-backed analysis is here:
[www.ncjrs.gov]
I have to take exception with your comparison of something like an AR-15 or AK-47 with something like tanks, missiles, or nuclear weapons. On one hand, you have a semi-automatic small arm rifle suitable for taking out small game or man-sized targets. On the other, you have something that is used for taking out buildings, vehicles, or crippling a whole city. That is why (at least in part) you have police able to carry AR-15’s on patrol, yet they are not issued rocket launchers or the like. Much less missiles or nuclear arms. The collateral damage is not even in the same classification.
-Cheers
I understand Carry having a change of heart when it came to the violent content. Of the movie, but to not promote it after they paid u over 20 million to star in it seems hypocritical. Lastly if he was really so conflicted. Why doesn’t donate that big ass kick ass paycheck to the new town victims fund. That’s how u make a really statement.
Did Carrey give the money back?? If not, typical Hollywood liberal.