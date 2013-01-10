‘Kick-Ass’ star Aaron Johnson circles ‘Godzilla’ reboot

#Godzilla
01.10.13 6 years ago

“Kick-Ass” star Aaron Johnson may be embarking on a new franchise.

The British thesp is currently circling Legendary Pictures’ highly-anticipated “Godzilla” reboot, though he reportedly won’t commit until reading an incoming script polish by former “Walking Dead” showrunner Frank Darabont. Nevertheless, Johnson is the studio’s top pick for the tentpole, which is slated to begin production in the spring with “Monsters” director Gareth Edwards at the helm.

The news was broken by Deadline.

As we exclusively reported earlier this week, producers Roy Lee and Dan Lin (in addition to Doug Davison) were recently booted from the high-stakes project, with a lawsuit later being brought by Legendary to enforce their removal (as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter). Despite these contentious developments, the film still appears to be on track to go before the cameras in time for its previously-announced May 16, 2014 release date.

Would you like to see Johnson take on the lead role in “Godzilla”? Let us know in the comments.

