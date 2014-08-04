These Kids Have No Idea How A Typewriter Works, Prepare To Feel Old

08.04.14

If you're reading this, congratulations! You have a computer…or a tablet…or a smartphone. Which means you have a word processor of some sort on hand as well. But it wasn't always like this.

The Fine Bros. decided to show a group of kids an old-fashioned typewriter and record their reactions. Turns out a lot of steps were negated when the written word moved to digital space. 99% of the group had never even seen a typewriter outside of cartoons and old movies. 

Brace yourselves, we're about to feel old.

