These Kids Have No Idea How A Typewriter Works, Prepare To Feel Old

If you're reading this, congratulations! You have a computer…or a tablet…or a smartphone. Which means you have a word processor of some sort on hand as well. But it wasn't always like this.

The Fine Bros. decided to show a group of kids an old-fashioned typewriter and record their reactions. Turns out a lot of steps were negated when the written word moved to digital space. 99% of the group had never even seen a typewriter outside of cartoons and old movies.

Brace yourselves, we're about to feel old.