Kiefer Sutherland may pair with ‘Heroes’ creator for a FOX return

Kiefer Sutherland hasn’t been away from the small screen for long, but he’s reportedly contemplating a speedy comeback.

According to Deadline.com , the “24” star is in negotiations to star in “Touch,” a FOX drama pilot from “Heroes” creator Tim Kring.

Both FOX’s “24” and NBC’s “Heroes” ended their series runs last spring, “24” after eight seasons (and a TV movie) and “Heroes” after four seasons (including one that people watched and liked).

“Touch,” which was written on spec, focuses on a father who discovers his mute, autistic son also has precognitive powers. Yes. Seriously.

Charles McDougall, who most recently helmed the pilot for “The Chicago Code” and also directed openers for “Desperate Housewives” and “The Good Wife,” is in talks to direct.

So that’s Sutherland in “negotiations” to star and McDougall in “talks” to direct. It’s all very tentative.

There is a complication. Sutherland is currently appearing on Broadway in a revival of “That Championship Season,” which only opened last week in previews. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through May 29, which would be well past the normal production window for a network pilot.

The website speculates that production on “Touch” could get pushed, but it’s unclear what that would mean for the pilot’s status at upfronts in May.

Stay tuned for more details, should they materialize.