‘Kings Of Summer’ gets a great new red-band trailer

I saw a film at Sundance this year called “Toy’s House,” and I walked away smitten with the film’s sense of time and place and with the wonderful young cast. Chris Galletta’s script is smart and funny, and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts managed to make it all feel real, like something captured instead of something created.

The main trio of kids in the film, played by Nick Robinson, Gabriel Basso and the one-of-a-kind Moises Arias, all do excellent work, and they get great support from an ensemble that includes Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Angela Trimbur, Kumail Nanjiani, and Mary Lynn Rajskub. You can read my full review from Sundance if you’d like.

I was happy to see CBS Films pick it up at the festival, and I know from talking to them that they love the movie and consider it a priority this year. The first thing they did was change the title to “Kings Of Summer.” They cut a trailer about a month ago that I didn’t post here on the site because I didn’t feel like it fully captured the movie. There are really only two things I ask from any trailer. First, don’t ruin the experience for me by giving away every great moment, and second, accurately describe the movie you’re selling. I hate it when I see a trailer, go see the film, and the two don’t line up at all. The first trailer wasn’t badly cut or anything, but it wasn’t the movie I saw at Sundance.

Now, there’s a new red-band trailer for the film that was cut by the director himself, and the difference is night-and-day. If you think this new trailer looks like a film you’d want to see, then I think there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to fall in love with “Kings Of Summer,” and I wouldn’t blame you at all.

“Kings Of Summer” opens May 31, 2013.