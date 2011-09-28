Korn combines with dubstep producers for 10th studio album

Korn”s next “path” goes the way of dubstep.

“The Path of Totality” will be the rock troupe”s 10th full-length album, and for it they”ve combined with multiple dubstep producers for the set. Skrillex, Excision, Datsik, Noisia, Kill the Noise and 12 Planet are among the confirmed guest helmers.

The leading single, “Get Up!” with Skrillex, has already bowed. Frontman Jonathan Davis also bowed a new song “Tension” during a DJ stint over the weekend.Listen below.

There is no tracklist for the 11-song set yet available, but the album will drop right in time for Christmas, on Dec. 6.

Korn”s last album, “Korn III: Remember Who You Are” from last year, made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

KoRn and Skrillex – Get Up by PUNPZ MUSIC