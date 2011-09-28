Korn combines with dubstep producers for 10th studio album

#Korn
09.28.11 7 years ago

Korn”s next “path” goes the way of dubstep.

“The Path of Totality” will be the rock troupe”s 10th full-length album, and for it they”ve combined with multiple dubstep producers for the set. Skrillex, Excision, Datsik, Noisia, Kill the Noise and 12 Planet are among the confirmed guest helmers.
The leading single, “Get Up!” with Skrillex, has already bowed. Frontman Jonathan Davis also bowed a new song “Tension” during a DJ stint over the weekend.Listen below.
There is no tracklist for the 11-song set yet available, but the album will drop right in time for Christmas, on Dec. 6.
Korn”s last album, “Korn III: Remember Who You Are” from last year, made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

KoRn and Skrillex – Get Up by PUNPZ MUSIC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Korn
TAGSkornSKRILLEXthe path of totality

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP