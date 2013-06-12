Kraftwerk is werking on a new album

Kraftwerk fans rejoice! The electronica trailblazers have a new album “under way” for an arrival “soon,” according to founder Ralf Hütter.
Speaking with The New York Times, Hütter said the German group’s first studio set since 2003’s “Tour de France” is a work-in-progress, as is all of Kraftwerk’s operations.
“We didn”t fall asleep,” he said. “The 168-hour week is still going on since the beginning, since 1970.”
Kraftwerk has been performing over the last couple of years for residencies like at New York’s MoMA, London’s Tate Modern and, most recently, wrapping at Akasaka Blitz in Tokyo, performing full albums in chronological order. They have a slate of more general tour dates starting this month through November, posted below.
“Kraftwerk is a living organism,” Mr. Hütter added. “Music is never finished. It starts again tomorrow. The record is just a record, but for us it”s nearly boring. We like better the programs that we can operate with. So we are operating, we are upgrading, we are updating continuously. There”s continuous reprogramming going on, and composition and new concepts are also coming.”
Let’s hope they don’t get too bored on the next album.
Kraftwerk dropped a live album, “Minimum-Maximum,” in 2005.
Here are Kraftwerk’s tour dates:
6/14: Barcelona, ES, Sonar Festival
6/28: Pozan, PL, Malta Festival
7/04-07: Roskilde, DK, Roskilde Festival
7/12: Kinross, UK, T in the Park
7/17: Montreux, CH, Montreux Jazz Festival
7/18-21: Suffolk, UK, Latitude Festival
7/19-21: Dublin, IE, Longitude Festival
8/06-10: Oslo, NO, Oya Festival
8/07-11: Helsinki, FI, Flow Festival
11/03: Reykjavík, IC, Iceland Airwaves
11/04: Reykjavík, IC, Harpa
hutter has been talking about the new album for years, thats all it is all talk. Unforunately they have become their own tribute band. I dont believe for one single second that they work a 168 hour week thats total rubbish. If they were doing this plenty more albums would have come out. I dont believe they even have a studio, what they call klingklang is probably just an old lock up where they sling all the gear between tours. I hope they prove me wrong this time.