Kristen Bell has a tough sell in ‘Veronica Mars’ spin-off ‘Play It Again Dick’ teaser

09.06.14 4 years ago

The “Veronica Mars” movie has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the end for the franchise's beloved characters.

In fact, actor Ryan Hansen (“Party Down”) wants his character Dick Casablancas to get the spotlight now.

In the upcoming web series spin-off, “Play It Again, Dick,” Hansen plans to turn Casablancas into a sexy private eye series. He just has to convince “Mars” co-stars Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Ken Marino, and more to join in on the fun, which will mostly consist of “motorcycles,” “catchphrases,” “badassery” and Hansen “nailing hot chicks.”

As Bell herself says in the clip, it's “kind of a tough sell.”

Watch it here:

“Play It Again Dick” will be 10 minute webisodes that will run on CW Seed, which probably isn't as scary as it sounds. The web series was  created and executive produced by “Mars” creator Rob Thomas.

“Play It Again Dick” premieres September 16.

