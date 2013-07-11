Kristen Bell to guest star on ‘Parks and Recreation’

Kristen Bell is returning to network TV — for one night only.
The “Veronica Mars” star will appear on an episode of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” as a rival to the show’s Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).
Bell will play the role of Ingrid, a well-off and entitled City Councilwoman from Eagleton, the ritzy town neighboring Knope’s cash-strapped Pawnee. Leslie and Ingrid first cross paths at the annual Pawnee-Eagleton high school basketball game.
The episode is expected to air in early October.
Bell will soon be seen on the big screen in “The Lifeguard,” “Frozen” and of course, the long-awaited “Veronica Mars” movie. She’ll also return for the third season of Showtime’s “House of Lies,” which also features recurring “Parks” actor Ben Schwartz. Bell previously co-starred with “Park’s” Adam Scott on the short-lived “Party Down.” He also appeared on an episode of “Veronica.”
“Parks and Recreation” season six will premiere September 26 on NBC.
KB + Aubrey Plaza = EPIC snark-off. My dream has come true at last…