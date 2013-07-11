Kristen Bell to guest star on ‘Parks and Recreation’

#Adam Scott #Amy Poehler #Parks And Recreation
07.11.13 5 years ago

Kristen Bell is returning to network TV — for one night only.

The “Veronica Mars” star will appear on an episode of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” as a rival to the show’s Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). 

Bell will play the role of Ingrid, a well-off and entitled City Councilwoman from Eagleton, the ritzy town neighboring Knope’s cash-strapped Pawnee. Leslie and Ingrid first cross paths at the annual Pawnee-Eagleton high school basketball game. 

“She”s Leslie”s equivalent, but richer and better dressed,” executive producer Michael Schur told EW

The episode is expected to air in early October.

Bell will soon be seen on the big screen in “The Lifeguard,” “Frozen” and of course, the long-awaited “Veronica Mars” movie. She’ll also return for the third season of Showtime’s “House of Lies,” which also features recurring “Parks” actor Ben Schwartz. Bell previously co-starred with “Park’s” Adam Scott on the short-lived “Party Down.” He also appeared on an episode of “Veronica.”

“Parks and Recreation” season six will premiere September 26 on NBC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adam Scott#Amy Poehler#Parks And Recreation
TAGSADAM SCOTTAMY POEHLERHOUSE OF LIESkristen bellNBCPARKS AND RECREATIONVERONICA MARS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP