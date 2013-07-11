Kristen Bell to guest star on ‘Parks and Recreation’

Kristen Bell is returning to network TV — for one night only.

The “Veronica Mars” star will appear on an episode of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” as a rival to the show’s Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).

Bell will play the role of Ingrid, a well-off and entitled City Councilwoman from Eagleton, the ritzy town neighboring Knope’s cash-strapped Pawnee. Leslie and Ingrid first cross paths at the annual Pawnee-Eagleton high school basketball game.