Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson cozy up at ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 2’ premiere

After suffering through a sort of tabloid hell over the last several months, “Twilight” stars/mega-couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson arrived at the “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” premiere arm-in-arm this evening, nary a trace of scandal evident as they cozied up to one another before a horde of photographers and fans.

With the final installment in the blockbuster franchise slated to arrive in theaters this Friday, Stewart and Pattinson were joined by co-stars Taylor Lautner, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Elizabeth Reaser, Peter Facinelli, Mackenzie Foy (as Bella and Edward’s human-vampire “hybrid” daughter Renesmee) and director Bill Condon for the big night.

Also hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles were a slew of random attendees (not unusual for a “Twilight” premiere) including “High School Musical” starlet Ashley Tisdale, “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik, “Rock of Ages”‘ Julianne Hough and, yes, former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks, who certainly knows a thing or two about infidelity.

