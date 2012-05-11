Kristen Stewart and Thor battle in pretty new ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ photos

One of the most anticipated films of the summer is Rupert Sanders’ “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Besides the fact it looks absolutely stunning, features Kristen Stewart kicking (expletive) and appears to feature Charlize Theron channeling Faye Dunaway right out of “Mommie Dearest,” it also is the third new film from the increasingly talented Chris Hemsworth over the past three months. You may have heard critics and HitFix wax about “The Cabin in the Woods” and then there is this little indie flick called “The Avengers” that opened last weekend. “Snow White” rounds out the first half trifecta for Hemsworth.

Universal Pictures released some new and old photos from “Snow White” today and we’ll be honest with all the trailer screenshots, international breaks and leaks we really aren’t sure which ones are new anymore. So, if you know, let us know in the comments section (really, we don’t mind). In the meantime, click on the gallery below and journey to a far, far land where everyone is the fairest of them all.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” opens nationwide on June 1.