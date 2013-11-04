Kristen Stewart added to Tim Blake Nelson’s latest film

Kristen Stewart has signed on to be a part of writer-director Tim Blake Nelson’s newest movie, “Anesthesia.” According to Deadline , Stewart will have a small roll in the indie which focuses on a group of New Yorkers “whose lives are touched by the same philosophy professor.”

The “Twilight” actress has had a relatively quiet 2013, with her last appearance on the big screen being the December 2012 release of “On the Road” directed by Walter Salles. She appeared alongside Garrett Hedlund, Sam Riley, and Kirsten Dunst in the adaptation of Kerouac’s novel. Additionally, Stewart does have a couple of films looking towards a 2014 release.

“Anesthesia” is going to be the fifth big screen directorial effort from Nelson. His last behind the camera effort is 2009’s “Leaves of Grass” which stars Edward Norton in dual roles.

At this point little else is known about “Anesthesia” or Stewart’s role in the film. It is, however, currently being filmed in New York.