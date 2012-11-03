Kristen Stewart takes a ‘Breaking Dawn’ break for ‘On the Road’

HOLLYWOOD – With “Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” opening in theaters in less than two weeks, we’re officially in the middle of a Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson media blitz. Both actors recently finished their final “Twilight” press days on Thursday and Friday, but still have the big Nokia Theater premiere Nov. 14. On Saturday night, however, Stewart took a break from answering the endless questions about Vampire Bella to help shine the light on Walter Salles’ “On the Road” at the AFI Film Fest.

An adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s classic novel, “Road” features Stewart in a supporting role as Dean’s love interest Marylou. Garrett Hedlund plays Dean and he was also on hand as was Amy Adams (who has a very small role). “Road” had hit the road over the past seven months since debuting at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival in May. IFC Films is smartly trying to generate as much publicity with Stewart as possible to help the underdog indie surprise on the art house circuit. So, something tells us there will be yet another screening in NY later this year.

You can check out all the photos from the LA premiere in the embedded gallery below.

For more on Stewart and “Breaking Dawn,” check out this brand new interview conducted by HitFix’s own Dan Fienberg.

“On the Road” opens in limited release on Dec. 21 and nationwide in January, 2013.