Kristen Stewart talks about the ‘Snow White’ sequel she’s not supposed to talk about

Kristen Stewart has confirmed she’s reprising her role as Snow White in a sequel to last summer’s blockbuster “Snow White and the Huntsman.” She’s also talking about it with the press, which appears to be against Universal Pictures wishes.
In an interview for her new drama “On the Road,” Stewart told Indiewire, “Oh, it”s gonna be [expletive] amazing. No, I”m so excited about it, it”s crazy.”
The original “Huntsman” co-starred Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth and grossed over $396 million worldwide. A sequel appeared to be a given until it was revealed that director Rupert Sanders and Stewart had an intimate relationship during the production. This caused a very public and temporary break-up between Stewart and her “Twilight” franchise co-star Robert Pattinson. Things have worked out as the non-official couple is now unofficially back together again and Sanders is reportedly not returning to the sequel.
When asked if she could provide a hint of where the second installment will go, Stewart revealed, “I”m not allowed. The other day I said that there was a strong possibility that we”re going to make a sequel, and that”s very true, but everyone was like, ‘Whoa, stop talking about it.’ So no, I”m totally not allowed to talk about it.”
Stewart did clarify, however, that the storyline justifies the sequel.
The 22-year-old actress can currently still be seen wrapping up “The Twilight Saga” in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2.”
“On the Road” is now playing in New York and Los Angeles.
