Kristen Wiig and Ellen Lovingly Butcher ‘Let It Go’

“Let It Go” might be an internationally beloved, Oscar-winning song, but that doesn't mean Kristen Wiig and Ellen DeGeneres know it enough to sing it well.

The “SNL” alum and Ellen joined forces to butcher the popular track, and it is glorious. But, question: How does Ellen not know “Let It Go” when she hosted the last Academy Awards? That is impressive. If Ellen can successfully ignore a musical phenomenon while in the same building as the phenomenon, she is stronger than all of us.

And yes: “Fractals” is a ridiculous lyrical choice.