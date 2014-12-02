“Kroll Show” will end with Season 3

Nick Kroll says the 3rd season, which premieres Jan. 13, was not intended to be the final season. “But,” he adds, “as we started to get towards the end of the season, it just became clear that we wrapped up a lot of the stories and characters that we had created, and felt like we had brought a number of them to their natural conclusion. So, as opposed to stringing out more seasons, we wanted to feel like we were going out with the best work that we”ve done.”

“30 Rock” and Tracy Jordan tackled the Bill Cosby rape allegations in 2009

In a March 2009 episode titled “The Bubble,” Tracy Jordan is convinced he”s speaking to Cosby, when he”s really speaking to a Cosby impersonator. “Bill Cosby, you got a lotta nerve gettin” on the phone wit” me after what you did to my Aunt Paulette!” Tracy says to the Cosby impersonator. He later added: “Don”t try to tell me what to do! Heathcliffe Huxtable, wit” yo” light-ass kids!”

“South Park” enlists a YouTube “megastar” for its “biggest celebrity cameo… ever”

The Swedish blogger known as PewDiePie, who has 32 million subscribers on YouTube, will be part of an episode titled “#Rehash.”

“Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale is going on tour

She”ll tour early next year in support of her new country album, “Road Between.”

“Sleepy Hollow”s” midseason finale was an “enormous missed opportunity”

The Fox series would”ve been better off losing a different character. PLUS: All of “Sleepy Hollow”s” problems have come to a head, and it”s clear that major changes have to be made.

Stephen Colbert defends the new “Star Wars” lightsaber – he saw the original “Star Wars” 2 weeks early

Watch Colbert break character to explain why the lightsaber in the Episode VII would indeed work.

Check out History channel”s “Sons of Liberty” posters

The miniseries features “E.T.”s” Henry Thomas, Michael Raymond-James, Dean Norris and Jason O”Mara.

Listen to Ed Sheeran”s “Sons of Anarchy” song

Sheeran covered Foy Vance's “Make it Rain” for tonight”s episode.