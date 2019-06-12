Netflix

No one could have embodied Jessica Jones like Krysten Ritter does. Her had-it-up-to-here spin on the hard-boozing private detective will soon take its final bow, which also doubles as Netflix’s farewell to the MCU, but don’t worry, there are still plenty of exasperated eye rolls to come. And with several acclaimed shows, including Breaking Bad and Veronica Mars, under Ritter’s belt, the time was right for her to step into the director’s seat during this Jones season. That was merely one of multiple challenges she faced, in addition to filming an action role while pregnant and painting different shades of her reluctant superhero for the Marvel tapestry.

Ritter was kind enough to talk with us about not only her career but how she’s preparing to open up a new chapter in her personal life (given that she’s now reached third-trimester pregnancy). She’s also still striving — while juggling a plethora of side projects, including producing and novel writing and showcasing her growing knitting obsession on Instagram — to maintain balance and accept that being “unstoppable” isn’t always possible or sustainable. That’s something that Jessica Jones also learns this season, as we discussed.

You’re one of the few people I can ask this question to and receive an affirmative answer: have you knitted anything today?

I’m crocheting a few things. One, two, three projects going right now?

Your sweaters are pretty rad.

Thank you, I’m rocking and making a bunch of baby blankets right now.

I bet. Were you pregnant when you were shooting this third season?

I was! You’re the first person to ask me that. I can’t believe, like with the whole junket day, nobody asked me if I was pregnant when we were filming. I was in my first trimester while shooting Jessica Jones, which was interesting. It was a secret, and the funny thing is that when I finally told people, at like, when I was much further along, nobody seemed that surprised from the show? So when I asked one of the [production assistants], one of my girlfriends, who runs our first team, I was like, “Oh, that probably explains why I all of a sudden started ordering pancakes all the time?” And she said, “Oh, I had a feeling…” I think more people probably had an inkling that this was happening than I thought. I thought it was very under wraps, and I don’t know if it was.

Were you still throwing yourself into the stunt work at that point?

Yeah well, I did what was safe, and my stunt double, Dejay [Roestenberg], she was one of the few people who did know that I was pregnant. So, I’d kind of give her a look and ask her take, and we would kind of collaborate in that way. Anything that involved body contact I let her do. But then like punching and stuff, I could still do, but there was one stunt in particular where I had to kind of run and jump and tackle somebody, and I kind of gave her a look like, “Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this?” And she said, “Maybe I’ll handle that one!”

I don’t know how you did it because my first trimester was nausea city.

I didn’t know that, so maybe I was just naive? Or just not around pregnant people, but I had no idea, what it entailed, and I felt lucky that I wasn’t really nauseous until we finished, but the fatigue was something that was humbling. There were moments when I could sit in my chair and fall asleep, and I’ve never been somebody who even took a nap during the day. So, I couldn’t believe how tired I was, but by the end, you know, my jeans started getting a little too tight, but you make it work.