Kyle Mooney busts a move in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ digital short ‘Dancing’

11.24.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

New cast member Kyle Mooney has been proving himself to be a breakout star on this season of “SNL,” especially in the realm of digital shorts. And the latest, where he plays an 80s dancer with a set of very low key moves, is no exception. Additionally, Beck Bennett, another newbie, plays a good straight man to Kyle’s goofball.

Just wait: these two kids are going to be stars.

