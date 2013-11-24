Kyle Mooney busts a move in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ digital short ‘Dancing’

New cast member Kyle Mooney has been proving himself to be a breakout star on this season of “SNL,” especially in the realm of digital shorts. And the latest, where he plays an 80s dancer with a set of very low key moves, is no exception. Additionally, Beck Bennett, another newbie, plays a good straight man to Kyle’s goofball.
Just wait: these two kids are going to be stars.
watch ‘singing while doing chores’ on kyle’s youtube channel to see the original idea!
For more on Kyle and SNL: [stonerschematics.com]