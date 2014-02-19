Kyle Reese is cast as Jai Courtney joins ‘Terminator Genesis’

Whew. I was starting to worry this might be good.
Perhaps I should dial back the skepticism a bit. After all, they’re bound to eventually make a “Terminator” spin-off/reboot/remake/sequel that’s not annoying and pointless, right? All they have to do is keep cranking them out every few years with a new cast of actors with some career heat, and I’m sure they’ll stumble over a good movie at some point.
Sure, they’ve announced three different times now that they’re going to “kick off a whole new trilogy,” and each time they’ve announced that, they’ve failed, but that doesn’t mean anything. I’m sure it was simply because the public wasn’t ready. This time… this time it will all be different.
Sure, Jai Courtney and Sam Worthington would confuse me if I had to ID one of them in a police line-up, and sure, Courtney seemed mercifully spared of the horrors of charisma in “A Good Day to Die Hard,” but I’m sure it’s a great idea to pin your wildly expensive franchise film on him because the public just hasn’t caught up yet.
There is a part of me that feels bad about being this cynical regarding all things “Terminator,” but all sarcasm aside, I can’t think of a story I want to see continued any less than this one. I get it… there’s a huge name recognition factor when it comes to “Terminator,” but this is a case where every single attempt to extend the life of the series beyond the end of James Cameron’s involvement has felt like spinning wheels, treading water, wasted effort. I know people swear by “The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” and I don’t think it’s a bad show by any means, but does it in any way make me feel like that’s story I needed after the end of “Terminator 2”?
Nope.
Every time someone tells me how much they want to see the Future War, I ask them how fond they were of the Geonosis Battle Arena in “Attack Of The Clones.” One of the drawbacks to living in the era of Every Nerd Dream Come True is that some of those nerd dreams worked better as vague allusions to larger events. At this point, I fully expect a trilogy of films in which Roy Batty visits the shoulder of Orion and has lunch at the Tannhauser Gate, because god forbid those things simply exist as a poetic evocation of the vast richness of an individual’s life. We should SEE them, even though the entire point of the line was that we can never see all the things someone else sees, and when they die, they take whole worlds with them.
According to the report in today’s Hollywood Reporter, they screen tested everyone for this, and I guess Courtney has good chemistry with the Clarke twins Emilia and Jason(*), who are onboard as Sarah and John Connor. That’s great. Presumably Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier are still writing the film that Alan Taylor will direct. That’s great. All of these things are tremendously exciting, except I’m still not sure why anyone ever needs another “Terminator” money unless they are a profit participant in the film, and even then, I’m not sure anyone’s going to get what they want out of this.
It would be lovely to turn out to be completely wrong about this, but it’s increasingly hard to believe this is suddenly going to turn out to be the miracle that course corrects everything for the franchise.
On a positive note, Courtney wasn’t bad in “Jack Reacher.” So there’s that.
“Terminator Genesis” will be in theaters July 1, 2015, no matter what I say.
(*) – not actually twins or related in any way. I know.
“I’m still not sure why anyone ever needs another “Terminator” money unless they are a profit participant in the film, and even then, I’m not sure anyone’s going to get what they want out of this.”
Very Freudian.
Unfortunately, quite a few of my coworkers are VERY excited for this movie. Then again, they’re also excited for Alice in Wonderland 2 (true story).
Actually, the way I see Kyle Reese portrayed by other actors, Behin, Yelchin, the TSCC guy who was in 3 episodes (not Derek, but also, yeah, Derek as well) is no that he’s a hardass military man, but he’s a tragic figure who actually is thrust into a situation that he’s basically on his heels the whole time. There’s an element of sadness to the character more than anything. Courtney screams “badass merc” to me, which isn’t how I look at what makes Reese compelling.
Oh man, I like that thinking way more than Courtney. It’s why I think Eisenberg as Lex Luthor is at the very least, interesting.
I’m actually fairly on board with Eisberberg Luthor. Watch the “You have the minimal amount of my attention” scene from The Social Network and mentally plug in a few choice lines about “the Kyrptonian alien” and it totally works.
Courtney was good in Spartacus (although that was quite a few years ago)
“Wasn’t bad in ‘Jack Reacher'”? He fucking OWNED in that movie. I’m digging this cast.
Yeah, I mean come on! He gave the 2nd best performance in that movie, right after Werner Herzog! And if you don’t count its shittyness, Courtney was also the most memorable thing about DIE HARD 5!
Don’t get me wrong, I’m also absolutely not excited for another unnecessary TERMINATOR movie, but more Jai Courtney is a good thing IMO.
Any problems I have with “A good Day to Die Hard” do not really lie with Courtney. Because he can be good, he does have charisma, I’ve seen it in Spartacus: Blood and Sand.
[SPOILERS, maybe?]
The way he exited that show, I have to admit I felt that. It was a big turning point in the show, and it was the point where it started getting really, really good. In my opinion.
[/SPOILERS]
But I HAVE realized that John Moore is, along with Paul WS Anderson, Simon West and Marcus Nispel, one of my least favorite directors working today. He might actually be at the very bottom, because the others can craft a striking image while his films are mostly just ugly. So I blame him rather than Courtney.
I have no enthusiasm for this either, and adding Jai Courtney does nothing.
Oh thank heavens, I’m not the only one. The Clone Wars, the Future War and Doctor Who’s Time War were intended as sketches, allusions to a wider universe.
In the case of Doctor Who, Russell T Davies explicitly stated that it was a four-dimensional conflict that our puny human brains couldn’t comprehend, populated with Nightmare Children and Could-have-been-Kings. And still there are herds of mooing fanboys who demand to see it on screen, because God forbid that there should be any gaps in the continuity of the series.
And when it turned up on screen, what did it end up being? Daleks firing lasers at Time Lords.
It’s the same with the Future War; it can never live up to the weight of expectation placed on it by fans who’ve spent 30 years imagining it playing out in their heads.
But it’s worse than that – because Terminator isn’t a war movie. It’s a slasher film in which the invincible antagonist is a robot. Putting the Future War on screen would require a fundamental genre shift that would leave people feeling that they weren’t watching a Terminator movie (ironically, the only person who’s managed to shift gears in a franchise between horror film and war film is… James Cameron, with Aliens).
I actually Courtney when he played Varo in the Starz produced Spartacus series. In that show, his character was a Roman who had to leave his family to be enslaved as a Gladiator to pay off his debts. I think the appeal of Courtney is that he can play a tough thuglike character but like he did in Spartacus he can play someone with a depth of humility and compassion.