Lady Antebellum and Band Perry join Keith Urban for All for the Hall

Keith Urban will be joined by Lady Antebellum, Pistol Annies, The Band Perry and many more for the annual All For The Hall concert, April 10.

The concert, which takes place at Nashville”s Bridgestone Arena, benefits the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Other artists on the bill include Vince Gill, Alabama, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, Thompson Square and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Tickets, which are priced at an extremely reasonable $25 and $35, go on sale Jan. 27. (For the deep-pocketed, there is also a $3,500 ticket that includes a meet and great with Urban, a dinner, and several other goodies). The concert was postponed from this January after Urban revealed he had to undergo vocal surgery and was on vocal rest.

The first two All For The Hall benefits have raised around $1 million for the Hall, according to museum director Kyle Young.