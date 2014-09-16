Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett get back to ‘nature’ on new duet

Collaborative crooners Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are at it again, duetting on the new single “Nature Boy.”

It arrives one week before the pair's latest album, “Cheek to Cheek,” is released.

Gaga kicks things off on the torchy piano-led ballad, before some strings and a flute come in to sweeten the deal. Then Tony arrives and the magic really happens. It's not exactly “Do What You Want With My Body,” but Gaga and Bennett generate a different kind of heat.

It features contributions from the late Paul Horn, the jazz flautist who worked with Bennett, Cole and other icons since the '50s.

Listen to it here:

Originally performed by Nat “King” Cole, the tune was also featured in 2000's “Moulin Rouge!,” as pointed out in a tweet from Gaga.

She also revealed that “composer Eden Ahbezwas part of a sub-culture of nomadic hippies! We channelled our own Gypsy lives in this performance.”

