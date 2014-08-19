Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett offer new single from upcoming ‘Cheek to Cheek’

This morning we have new news about the Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga album, “Cheek to Cheek.” In addition to the track listing for both the standard and deluxe versions of the album (you can see a portion of the artwork from the deluxe cover above), which is now available for digital pre-order, the two have also released a new song, “I Can't Give you Anything but Love.”

There is also the promise of a new studio video release for “I Can't Give you Anything but Love” later in the week, which is the second track to be released. First up was Cole Porter's “Anything Goes” at the end of July. That song debuted at #1 on the Billboard Digital Jazz chart.

While most of the album features the two singers performing together, there are a couple of solo tracks included as well (one from each on the standard version and two on the deluxe). The solo songs complement each other and Lady Gaga says that Bennett, “Mentored me emotionally through the process” of making her solo track.

Listen to the “I Can't Give you Anything but Love” right here and check out the full track listings for the album, due September 23rd, down below.

Standard Version:

1. Anything Goes

2. Cheek To Cheek

3. Nature Boy

4. I Can't Give You Anything But Love

5. I Won't Dance

6. Firefly

7. Lush Life (Lady Gaga solo)

8. Sophisticated Lady (Tony Bennett solo)

9. Let's Face the Music and Dance

10. But Beautiful

11. It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Deluxe Version:

1. Anything Goes

2. Cheek To Cheek

3. Don't Wait Too Long (Tony Bennett solo)

4. I Can't Give You Anything But Love

5. Nature Boy

6. Goody Goody

7. Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye (Lady Gaga Solo)

8. Firefly

9. I Won't Dance

10. They All Laughed

11. Lush Life (Lady Gaga solo)

12. Sophisticated Lady (Tony Bennett solo)

13. Let's Face The Music And Dance

14. But Beautiful

15. It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)