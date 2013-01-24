Lady Gaga confirms album with Tony Bennett

01.24.13 6 years ago

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she and jazz legend Tony Bennett are working on a new album together. Mother Monster Tweeted a photo from Barack Obama’s Staff Ball held Tuesday, saying the collaboration went beyond that stage.

“And here’s me and my handsome date, I simply cannot wait for our album together, he’s my darling!” she posted late last night (Jan. 23).

The pair initially combined for Tony Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album, on “Lady Is A Tramp,” a friendship that was fueled partly by their love of jazz and standards. As previously reported, Bennett called Gaga one of “the greatest singers ever” during a Q&A for the Tribeca Film Festival documentary “The Zen of Bennett” in April last year.

No word if the album will be exclusively jazz, or when it will hit shelves. However, its creation may be taking time from the formation of Gaga’s other new album, “ARTPOP,” which has yet to have an announced first single or a release date.

The pop star performed “Born This Way” live for Obama’s private party concert. You can see a fan-shot mobile video of that here.

Lady Gaga is currently on tour in the U.S. and confirmed she’s making an “ARTPOP” documentary alongside photographer Terry Richardson.

