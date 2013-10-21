Lady Gaga is normal: A photo series by Terry Richardson

10.21.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

“Sometimes when I first wake up, I look in the mirror and I see a human being. Not a space alien or a mermaid or a slab of rotting meat covered in Muppets, but a regular human girl.”

“And that girl doesn’t need an entourage and a stadium full of adoring fans to make her happy. All she needs is a friend.”

“A friend, and a hug.”

“But then, as I start to wake up, and put on my wigs, and my 19-inch heels, and douse myself in my signature perfume, I realize that I am not just a human being, after all.”

“Oh no. I am not normal. I am not boring. I am not just like everyone else. I am actually the farthest thing in the world from a regular girl.

“What I am… is a butt.”

(photos via Terry’s Diary)

