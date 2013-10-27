Listen: Lady Gaga takes you to ‘Venus’ and beyond with new single

Lady Gaga’s latest song is out of this world.

Mother Monster takes listeners on a journey through “space and time” in “Venus,” the new promotional single from her forthcoming third studio album “ARTPOP.” Originally slated to be the album’s second official single until the label determined “Do What U Want” to be the stronger tune, the disco-influenced track is a fast-paced journey through a galaxy of cheesy lyrical turns (“Have an oyster, baby/It’s Aphrod-isy”; “Uranus/Don’t you know my ass is famous?”) that’s essentially a steamy sex ballad wrapped up in silly outer space metaphors (“Let’s blast off to a new dimension,” et al).

Co-written by Gaga alongside collaborators DJ White Shadow, Hugo Leclercq, Dino Zisis and Nick Monson (late jazz musician Sun Ra’s 1966 tune “Rocket Number Nine Take Off for the Planet Venus” is credited with inspiring some of the song’s lyrics), “Venus” is an utterly disposable slice of Ziggy Stardust-by-way-of-EDM dance-pop that probably won’t do much to dispel talk of Gaga’s imminent decline in the pop-diva landscape.

So what do you think of “Venus”? After listening to the song below, vote in the poll further down to let us know where you stand.

“ARTPOP” is slated for release on November 8.