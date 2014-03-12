Lady Gaga, Tina Fey, Josh Groban set for ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ soundtrack

Following her Thanksgiving special, Lady Gaga reunites with The Muppets on the “Muppets Most Wanted” soundtrack.

Lady Gaga, her buddy Tony Bennett, and The Muppets perform the meta tune “We”re Doing A Sequel,” which follows Walter, Statler and Waldorf”s sure-to-be-hilarious “They”ve Ordered a Sequel.”

Other singers on the soundtrack include Celine Dion, who performs with fellow diva Miss Piggy, Kermits and the whole Muppet gang for “Something So Right” (we”re guessing it”s not the Paul Simon tune of the same name), Josh Groban and Flight of the Conchords”s Jemaine Clement.

Among the chestnuts on the album are Scooter and Pepe the King Prawn (remember the shrimp who felt up Lady Gaga in their atrocious Thanksgiving special?) on “Moves Like Jagger,” and Miss Piggy on “Macarena.”

Also on the soundtrack, out March 24, are a number of actors who appear in the movie, including Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, Ray Liotta, Danny Trejo, and Ty Burrell.

“Muppets Most Wanted” opens March 21.

Muppets Most Wanted soundtrack:

1. “They”ve Ordered a Sequel”* Walter, Statler and Waldorf

2. “We”re Doing a Sequel” The Muppets with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

3. “My Name First_ _ _ Your Name”* Constantine and Ricky Gervais

4. “I”m Number One” Constantine and Ricky Gervais

5. “The Casa Grande”* Kermit, Tina Fey, Jemaine Clement, Danny Trejo and Ray Liotta

6. “The Big House Tina Fey with Josh Groban

7. “Stick with Me”* Constantine and Miss Piggy

8. “I”ll Get You What You Want” (Cockatoo in Malibu) Constantine

9. “The Muppet Show Theme” Los Muppets

10. “Answer Some Questions”* Ty Burrell

11. Interrogation Song Ty Burrell, Sam Eagle and The Muppets

12. “Oh Foo Foo, It”s Always Been a Fight”* Miss Piggy and Foo Foo

13. “Something So Right” Miss Piggy, Kermit, Celine Dion and The Muppets

14. “We”re Goin” Underground”* Kermit

15. “Working in the Coal Mine” Jemaine Clement

16. “The Gulag Finale”* Kermit

17. “Together Again” The Muppets with Josh Groban

18. “Moves Like Jagger” Scooter and the Penguins featuring Pepé the King Prawn

19. “Macarena” (Bayside Boys Remix) Miss Piggy and The Flamingos

20. “Muppets Most Wanted Score Suite” Christophe Beck