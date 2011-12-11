‘The Descendants,’ Terrence Malick win with LA film critics

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has finished its annual voting on this year’s awards-worthy efforts. Firstly, though, a quick note of huzzah to them for sticking with this week rather than leaping to go first ahead of the New York Film Critics Circle’s nonsensical date. And kudos to the LAFCA member (who shall remain nameless) who proposed moving the date to January when that announcement was made.
And the awards themselves represent a classy, unique perspective on the race, to say the least. Starting with an inspired choice for Best Music/Score and continuing with nice tops of the hat in the screenplay and director categories, it was just a refreshing vote to watch unfold.
However, when the dust settled on the Best Picture category, it was a bit anti-climactic, with “The Descendants” taking the honor amid all that unique thinking. Ah well, it’s a distinguished set regardless. Check out the full list of winners with my real-time commentary scattered throughout below.
Career Achievement Award: Doris Day
Thoughts: Previously announced, this was a nice tip of the hat to an actress who many would like to see receive similar recognition from the Academy.
Best Music/Score: “Hanna” (Runner-up: “Drive”)
Thoughts: Already off to a nice, singular start. The Chemical Brothers’ work on “Hanna” is exemplary and deserving of a notice, and ditto Cliff Martinez’s pulsating work on “Drive” (as well as “Contagion”). I dig it.
Best Production Design: “Hugo” (Runner-up: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”)
Thoughts: Brilliant choices. Seriously, I was just saying (again, on Twitter) that it’s these two films in this category and then everyone else. I have trouble deciding between them, frankly, but bravo. Loving today’s announcements (so far, anyway).
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “The City of Life and Death”)
Thoughts: Naturally. And yet, with all these honors, I still say Emmanuel Lubezki gets the shaft at the Oscars. I wish I had seen “The City of Life and Death” so I could comment on Cao Yu’s work therein, but I’m sure it’s a handsome choice for runner-up, as the LA critics are always classy with their below-the-line picks.
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “Coriolanus,” “The Debt,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter,” “Texas Killing Fields,” “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”)
Thoughts: Just as she won the NYFCO prize for Breakthrough Performer, Jessica Chastain took down the LAFCA honor for Best Supporting Actress. It would matter more if someone would take a stand on which performance stands out. As it is, this doesn’t do much to help her Oscar chances. The bigger story here, though, is Janet McTeer coming in second. Really?
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” (Runner-up: Patton Oswalt, “Young Adult”)
Thoughts: I can’t really argue with this. It’s a great performance and, more and more, it’s looking like an Oscar winner. But it’s no good being the frontrunner for this long. “Beginners” is a film I adore and I feel bad for not at least mentioning it in the top 10 podcast Friday.
Best Screenplay: “A Separation” (Runner-up: “The Descendants”)
Thoughts: Bravo! Seriously, bold call and a completely valid one. Guy has been pitching “A Separation” as a potential original screenplay Oscar winner all season, and while I still think that’s a considerable stretch, I’m happy to see it win something like this. Very nice call.
Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” (Runner-up: “The Arbor”)
Thoughts: I really don’t get the love on Werner Herzog’s “Cave of Forgotten Dreams.” He blew it out of the water with “Into the Abyss” later in the year. It struggles so much to maintain enough of a reason to justify the feature length. I just don’t get it. Anyway, congrats to him, because he’s awesome.
Best Independent/Experimental Film: “Spark of Being”
Thoughts: I have none. But thanks to the LAFCA, I will now investigate.
Best Actress: Yun Jung-hee, “Poetry” (Runner-up: Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”)
Thoughts: A very lovely surprise (though it shouldn’t be surprising at this point that the LA critics always go with something unique in this field). It’s nice to switch it up and I’m even okay with Kirsten Dunst being that close for the win. It’s better than the usual obsession on the Oscar frontrunners.
Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “A Dangerous Method,” “Jane Eyre,” “Shame” and “X-Men: First Class”(Runner-up: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”)
Thoughts: Another catch-all win, and a deserved one, no question. I like including “X-Men: First Class” on there. I would have expect them to leave it off but he was the best part of the film, after all. Oscar nod on the way? It’s looking good, but there’s another contender that’s about to make a big splash. More on that when I can talk about it.
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”)
Thoughts: Fantastic. I was hoping someone would stand up for Malick on this film and I’m glad it was a major group like LAFCA. I still think core support for the film could work wonders in Best Picture at the Oscars, but I’ve always thought directors would feel reverence for the man and the accomplishment. This is a great way to keep him at the forefront of consideration.
Best Animation: “Rango” (Runner-up: “The Adventures of Tintin”)
Thoughts: Can’t argue with that at all. I’ll see “Wrinkles” soon, but there isn’t much else worth picking in the category this year, to me. There are handsomly animated films (“Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Puss in Boots”), but only these two have the full package, in my book.
Best Picture: “The Descendants” (Runner-up: “The Tree of Life”)
Thoughts: Ugh. That’s a pretty limp conclusion. I was getting excited for a moment, thinking an intriguing stand might be taken, what with some of these other mentions. Alas, a bit of a safe-ish pick (after a lot of deliberating, it seemed).
Best Foreign Language Film: “The City of Life and Death” (Runner-up: “A Separation”)
Thoughts: This just makes me want to see “The City of Life and Death,” of course, which I regret I missed this year.
New Generation Award: The creative team behind “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (Antonio Campos, Sean Durkin, Josh Mond and Elizabeth Olsen)
Thoughts: A classy move to recognize that the film is indeed a collaborative effort, with Durkin’s partners having as much of a say in how it was conceived and achieved as he has. I’m guilty, too, for lending too much authoritative credit Durkin’s way this season. So I co-sign this.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I’d also add “The Tree of Life” to this year’s exemplary production design. It’s obviously going to go unnoticed but it deserves so much more.
Hanna!
hugo won that category already, brilliant design.
after last year i hope the critics are incredibly diverse this season, please no artist sweep!
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy has better production design than Hugo. You feel every set as if it breathes and the sets are so integral to the plot…especially the boxed-off sound-proof rooms. In Hugo, the CGI sets and manufactured train station seem so peripheral. Not as good as Ferretti/Lo Schiavo’s work on Sweeney Todd and especially their brilliant recreation of New York of old in Gangs of New York
Brilliant choices for Original Score. Seriously considering Hannah for my Top 10 this year.
It’s in my top 10, and the score makes the film. Glad to see it get serious recognition.
It’s a fantastic score; reminding me of TRON: Legacy’s interesting techno score from last year.
Wow. Talk about a group of people actually getting it right…Hanna…nice.
City Of Light and Death has OUTSTANDING black and white cinematography – better than The Artist, The White Ribbon and Tetro. I bet it would get Oscar nominated if the film had a higher profile but almost everybody saw it way back in 2009.
Yay for Hanna. Best score of this year. I kind of view it as this year’s Tron score.
Unfortunately about as likely to get in too, come nomination time.
Kris, you should really throw a monkey in the wrench by including Jeannie Berlin as one of your five predicted supporting actress nominees…yah, it’d be pointless in the end, but it would make for great discussion
Updated that Contagion snafu. Had it on the brain while thinking about Cliff Martinez. Sorry.
And here I though you were using the recognition for “Contagion” just to talk about his work in “Drive”. lol
Another contender? Daniel Craig in Girl with Dragon Tattoo?
Yun Jung-hee for Best Actress in Poetry! I literally gasped, my favorite win thus far. If only in a just world she could actually get Oscar traction.
I’m so happy for Yun Jung-hee, she is very good in “Poetry”.
another contender… Extremely Loud Incredibly Close mention?
“…but there’s another contender that’s about to make a big splash. More on that when I can talk about it.” Really?? Wow… Tom Hanks? The kid with Asperger’s? Craig?
So happy for Fassbender. He reminds me of a young DeNiro.
saw Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close at an invited screening this past Friday with the Philadelphia Film Society. Thomas Horn is absolutely phenomenal.
The only person he could be talking about is Thomas Horn right?
He is probably talking about Horn, but if Jamie Bell didn’t get nominated I can’t see how Horn could. Especially over a Fassbender or Oldman, that would look horrible.
I can’t be sure Kris is talking about Horn, but I’m telling you: the kid gives the most auspicious debut performance I’ve seen in some time – he’s precocious, funny, peculiar, and devastating.
thomas horn kris?….
“Spark of Being” is available online at IMDb, the full film. Wow, I didn’t even know that was a thing. Running time 66 minutes, I’m half through it, and regretting never being able to see it on a big screen.
[www.imdb.com]
Who gets the New Generation Award?
FINALLY someone recognized Malick! How awesome would it be if Best Director came down to Scorsese, Spielberg, Malick, Payne, and Daldry? 5 of the greatest living directors working today… too much awesome for me to handle. Happy to see Oswalt a runner up and thrilled for Chastain and the ‘Hanna’ win!
While it very well could, Daldry is the most precariously-placed one in this. He could be battling Michael Hazanavicius and Woody Allen, among others, for that fifth spot. And I don’t buy him as being one of the best living directors.
Has EL & IC been screened for all these critics groups? Interesting how Dragon Tattoo isn’t doing well either.
I imagine that EL & IC is like War Horse: it will depend more on broad audience support than critics.
Also, I wouldn’t necessarily rush to proclaim a film I saw yesterday or last week as the best of the year. Reactions need some time to sink in.
Yeah, War Horse and EL&IC seem like guilders; not critics awards.
How can The Tree of Life, with 3 major wins (Supp Actress, Director, Cinematography) be a runner-up to a film that’s only other recognition was runner-up as best screenplay?
I wouldn’t call it 3 “major” wins, actually. Chastain was cited for six films; cinematography is a ‘technical award’. That said, it is indeed interesting that “Descendants” gets the top prize!
They’re actually the first critics org to pick “The Descendants” for best film this year; it’s gotten screenplay, actor, and even supporting actress in a few other places, but never the top prize.
I could be dead wrong, but I think ‘The Descendants’ swept Cincinatti or something in Ohio.
Dang, was really hoping Tree of Life or A Separation was gonna get the top prize!
I just saw The Descendants today and thought it was quite good. Clooney gives his best performance and Woodley is also very good. I agree that it was “Payne lite” and I didn’t really like the editing. But still, I don’t mind it winning these awards or a few Oscars (can’t see it win BP though)
After a fantastic few hours of interesting choices … BP … The Descendants. Blech. I haven’t seen The Artist yet. But TD is the most underwhelming hyped-up film of the year for me.
Wow, I love these awards! The Hanna score does fall into the Tron category for music that made a movie. Also, great love for Malick, and The Descendants…the latter of which is my favorite film of the year. I know most aren’t connecting with it as much, and I don’t expect it to win much elsewhere, but very glad to see it winning here.
FYI, I’ve updated with the last straggler awards. BUSY DAY!
The Descendants really isn’t my type of film, but agree the rest of the choices are exciting. IT’s an open question now whether LAFCA has surpassed the NYFCC.
This “another contender” is not Thomas Horn. I talked to a friend of mine who saw it last week and she said the kid is very annoying at first, but you kinda get used to it later in the film. I believe this film will get nominated, but it will be not for the critics support, just like The Reader, a major tearjerker.
The Reader was a major tearjerker?
Yes, it was, Guy, but not for the typical reasons–it certainly made me cry more than once during the awards season, not so much while I was watching it.
I’m really happy that at least one group has recognized “City of Life and Death” in its year-end awards. I really feel it’s one of the most underappreciated, or at least underseen, films of the past few years and would urge everyone to seek it out.
The awards for “Hanna” and Yun are awesome as well.
I loved the quiet grace of The Descendants. A worthy winner.
“City of Life and Death” is a very handsome black and white war movie based on the same events as Zhang Yimou’s upcoming film with Christian Bale. It’s a fantastic movie and recalls “Black Hawk Down” in the sense that it’s essentially one long war action sequence with occasional dramatised moments.