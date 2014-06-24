Lana Del Rey responds to Frances Bean Cobain’s criticism over ‘dead’ comment

Lana Del Rey has responded, via Twitter, of course, to Frances Bean Cobain”s Twitter criticism of Del Rey for saying she wishes she were already dead.

To recap, in words that Del Rey now says were provoked, the “Ultraviolence” singer told The Guardian that she wished she were already dead and that she doesn”t particularly enjoy what she”s doing, but will continue doing it anyway.

Cobain, whose father, Nirvana”s Kurt Cobain, killed himself when his daughter was 1, took to Twitter to chide Del Rey for “romanticizing” early death. Read her tweets here.

In a continuation of what has been a civilized exchange, Del Rey tweeted back to Cobain yesterday: “It”s all good. He was asking me a lot [about] your dad. I said I liked him because he was a talent, not because he died young.” She then added, “The other half of what I said wasn”t really related to the people he mentioned/I don”t find that part of music glam either.”

So their non-feud is over and all that”s left now is the obligatory photo of the two of them meeting and hugging it out… which they will immediately post on Instagram.

It”s really hard to imagine how websites and blogs had enough to report on before Twitter launched in 2006 and even harder to imagine that celebrities didn”t feel the need to tweet every thought that passed through their head.

Cobain was smart: she (and any other celebrity with any media savvy) knew that all she had to do was send a tweet to Lana Del Rey for the inter webs to blow up and she was right. And Del Rey knew once she responded it would make news. I”m sure the thought of picking up their phones and actually having a private conversation about it never occurred to either one of them…because if the rest of the world doesn't know about it, that means it never happening, right? Instead, everything plays out in a public forum now. Cobain understands the currency her tweets have and that Del Rey is hot right now. The combination is combustible. I realize this is not new at all and has been the modus operandi for quite some time, but, for some reason, this exchange really highlighted to me the extent to which we bloggers jump on anything slightly tantalizing for potential click bait. Vicious circle…